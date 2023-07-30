Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal.

Posters and spray-paintings have been placed on street signs, electrical boxes and walls in both Irish and English.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig shared images of the graffiti online.

He says it must be considered why people are feeling motivated to take such action, and that he believes there is a threat to neutrality in the country.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig also called on Donegal’s five TD’s to make their stance clear on Ireland’s neutrality:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

363832419_6396761593748661_8387292710994950056_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal

30 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks proposed for Monday morning amid pilot dispute

29 July 2023
altnagelvin roundabout
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following three car collision in Derry

29 July 2023
boat
News, Top Stories

Four boat engines stolen from Dulrush Fishing lodge

29 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

363832419_6396761593748661_8387292710994950056_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal

30 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks proposed for Monday morning amid pilot dispute

29 July 2023
altnagelvin roundabout
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following three car collision in Derry

29 July 2023
boat
News, Top Stories

Four boat engines stolen from Dulrush Fishing lodge

29 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Witness appeal for road collision in Strabane which left fence damaged

29 July 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Three people in court in the North for alleged human trafficking

29 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube