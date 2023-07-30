Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal.

Posters and spray-paintings have been placed on street signs, electrical boxes and walls in both Irish and English.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig shared images of the graffiti online.

He says it must be considered why people are feeling motivated to take such action, and that he believes there is a threat to neutrality in the country.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig also called on Donegal’s five TD’s to make their stance clear on Ireland’s neutrality: