Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Calls for Government to introduce penalties for properties without appropriate planning permission

The Government has been urged to introduce penalties for Airbnb and estate agents who advertise properties that do not have the appropriate planning permission.

Sinn Féin says the measure should be introduced to prevent suitable properties leaving the private rental market.

It comes as there has been a 57 per cent increase in Airbnb properties available to let in Dublin in the last year.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the Government needs to find a more effective way to enforce the rules that already exist.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speeding 3007
News, Top Stories

Driver clocked speeding at 134kph in 100km zone

30 July 2023
dunnes jacket
News, Top Stories

Dunnes Stores recall kids swim jackets amid risk of drowning

30 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to introduce penalties for properties without appropriate planning permission

30 July 2023
363832419_6396761593748661_8387292710994950056_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal

30 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speeding 3007
News, Top Stories

Driver clocked speeding at 134kph in 100km zone

30 July 2023
dunnes jacket
News, Top Stories

Dunnes Stores recall kids swim jackets amid risk of drowning

30 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to introduce penalties for properties without appropriate planning permission

30 July 2023
363832419_6396761593748661_8387292710994950056_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anti-NATO Graffiti has been seen around Donegal

30 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks proposed for Monday morning amid pilot dispute

29 July 2023
altnagelvin roundabout
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following three car collision in Derry

29 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube