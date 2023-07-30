Calls for Government to introduce penalties for properties without appropriate planning permission

The Government has been urged to introduce penalties for Airbnb and estate agents who advertise properties that do not have the appropriate planning permission.

Sinn Féin says the measure should be introduced to prevent suitable properties leaving the private rental market.

It comes as there has been a 57 per cent increase in Airbnb properties available to let in Dublin in the last year.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the Government needs to find a more effective way to enforce the rules that already exist.