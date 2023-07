A driver was clocked at driving 134Kph hour in a 100Kph speed zone in Newtowncunningham this morning.

Upon detecting the vehicle, Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued a fine of €160 and will as well as 3 penalty points.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers to take extra care on the roads due to the poor weather conditions.

They say the road surface will be slippery as a result, leaving everyone vulnerable on roads.