Dublin have won the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship after defeating Kerry 1-15 to 1-13 in Croke Park on Sunday evening.

Kerry led Dublin 1-04 to 0-06 at half time thanks to a Paul Geaney goal just before the break but Paddy Small’s second half goal helped the Dubs edge in front to make it Dublin’s 31st All Ireland title.

The win also means Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy become the first players to win nine All Ireland Senior Football medals.