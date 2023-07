Dunnes Stores is recalling one of its Kids Swim Jackets due to a risk of drowning.

It’s believed 1,237 were purchased in Ireland.

Parents are advised to discontinue use immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have reported that seams on the garment may separate – creating a risk of submersion under water.

The specifications are as follows:

Type/number of model: 3248157.

Batch number: 230515.

Bar codes: 5099014540546 / 5099014540539 / 5099014540522.