Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Man hospitalised following serious assault in Ardara

A man was hospitalised following a serious assault last night in Ardara.
The assault happened on Main Street around 10 o’clock.
The victim, a man in his 20’s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what are believed to be non life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are appealing to those who were in the area between 10pm and 10:30pm and believe they have information to assist enquiries to contact Glenties Garda Station.
They also say anyone who was camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were on the N56 in Ardara to make it available to Gardaí.

