Matthew McLaughlin from Foyle Valley A.C. has won the Danny McDaid 15km, he came in on a time of 50 minutes and 42 seconds.

Shane O Donnell of Rosses A.C. came 2nd, running a time of 51 minutes and 19 seconds.

Shortly after Letterkenny A.C. runner Phillip McHugh finished 3rd in a time of 52 minutes and 49 seconds.