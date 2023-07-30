Success for Donegal athletes in final day of National Senior Championships

It’s the final day of the National Senior Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC won silver in the 10km walk in a time of 41 minutes and 49.10 seconds.

In the Senior Women 5000m Rosin Flanagan secured the silver medal for Finn Valley A.C, with a time of 15 minutes 45.94 seconds.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory also won silver in the 400m hurdles.

McGory just missed out on retaining the title she won last year.

While Lifford Strabane’s Gavin Crawford lead for must of the Javelin but had to settle for a silver after the final throw.

