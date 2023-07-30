Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Success for Donegal athletes in final day of National Senior Championships

It’s the final day of the National Senior Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC won silver in the 10km walk in a time of 41 minutes and 49.10 seconds.

In the Senior Women 5000m Rosin Flanagan secured the silver medal for Finn Valley A.C, with a time of 15 minutes 45.94 seconds.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory also won silver in the 400m hurdles.

McGory just missed out on retaining the title she won last year.

While Lifford Strabane’s Gavin Crawford lead for must of the Javelin but had to settle for a silver after the final throw.

Our athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle has all the details from the final day of the National Senior Championships…

Top Stories

Uniform Swap Shop
News, Audio, Top Stories

New School Uniform Swap Shop set up in aid of families during the cost-of-living crisis

30 July 2023
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA raises concerns surrounding TEN-T and Greenway projects

30 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following serious assault in Ardara

30 July 2023
speeding 3007
News, Top Stories

Driver clocked speeding at 134kph in 100km zone

30 July 2023
