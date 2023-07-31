Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

The INMO says the number of patients without beds  in Irish Hospitals in July is a “red flag warning for the autumn and winter ahead”.

7-thousand 832 people, including 138 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals this month.

72,391 patients have been without a bed in 2023 – a 10 percent increase on the same time period last year.

University Hospital Limerick, Sligo University Hospital and St. Vincent’s are the worst affected by overcrowding.

Letterkenny University Hospital recorded a 24% drop, with 272 patients on awaiting beds this month, compared to 360 12 months ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

31 July 2023
lettermac boil pic
News, Top Stories

Over 2,260 residents affected by a boil water notice in Lettermacaward

31 July 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Beltany Road clear following earlier collision

31 July 2023
fire safety
News, Top Stories

Fire safety appeal issued regarding charging tech devices

31 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

31 July 2023
lettermac boil pic
News, Top Stories

Over 2,260 residents affected by a boil water notice in Lettermacaward

31 July 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Beltany Road clear following earlier collision

31 July 2023
fire safety
News, Top Stories

Fire safety appeal issued regarding charging tech devices

31 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

31 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube