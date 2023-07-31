24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

The INMO says the number of patients without beds in Irish Hospitals in July is a “red flag warning for the autumn and winter ahead”.

7-thousand 832 people, including 138 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals this month.

72,391 patients have been without a bed in 2023 – a 10 percent increase on the same time period last year.

University Hospital Limerick, Sligo University Hospital and St. Vincent’s are the worst affected by overcrowding.

Letterkenny University Hospital recorded a 24% drop, with 272 patients on awaiting beds this month, compared to 360 12 months ago.