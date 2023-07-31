Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Health Minister sets out plans for reorganisation of HSE

The Health Minister has set out plans for the reorganisation of the Health Service Executive.

Cabinet has given the green light to the move, which will see the establishment of six health regions.

The move will see Donegal merge with five other counties, creating an area that is broadly in line with the area served by the Saolta Hospital Group.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the new plans aim to improve the HSE’s ability to deliver more joined-up care to people when they need it.

Donegal will be aligned with Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo and Galway under the HSE West and North West division which is the largest in the country.

The coordination and delivery of health and social care services along regional lines aims to facilitate more integrated care for patients and service users.

It also aims to enable a coherent population-based approach to service planning and delivery, where care is planned and funded in line with people’s needs at regional and local level.

The regions will come into operation from February next year, with further reforms and devolution of authority on a phased basis over the next two years.

