A £10 levy per truck paid by haulage firms to cross the border is to be re-instated tomorrow.

The Heavy Goods Vehicle Levy is applicable to lorries that are not registered in the UK and weighs over 12,000kg.

Should the levy fail to be paid, a £300 on the spot fine is issued and the vehicle is seized.

John McLaughlin, Director of JML Transport was speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning Nine ’til Noon Show.

He says the cost will inevitably be passed on to consumers: