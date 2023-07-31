Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Investigations on-going following two home burglaries in Derry

Detectives in Strand Road are investigating following two reports of burglaries at residential properties in the Branch Road area of Derry on Saturday evening last.

In a statement PSNI say that a report was made on Saturday evening between 6:30-7pm.

Entry had been gained to the first home and a number of items and a sum of cash were taken.

A second report was made, also in the Branch Road area, of entry being gained to a home however at this time it is believed nothing has been stolen.

Police say they are keen to speak to a man who may have been in the vicinity at this time.

He is described as being aged in his 30s, approximately 5′ 7″ to 5′ 10″ tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a chequered flat cap, a sports-style top and dark-coloured shorts with three stripes down the side.

They are also appealing to anyone who believes they have CCTV or other video footage or relevant information to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for Emerald Airlines pilots suspended as talks underway

31 July 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach rules out early general election

31 July 2023
devlins bar
News, Top Stories

Young woman assaulted Strabane bar

31 July 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Investigations on-going following two home burglaries in Derry

31 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for Emerald Airlines pilots suspended as talks underway

31 July 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach rules out early general election

31 July 2023
devlins bar
News, Top Stories

Young woman assaulted Strabane bar

31 July 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Investigations on-going following two home burglaries in Derry

31 July 2023
hedges
News, Audio, Top Stories

20 year old hedge-cutting policy needs an update – Cllr. McGowan

31 July 2023
Uniform Swap Shop
News, Audio, Top Stories

New School Uniform Swap Shop set up in aid of families during the cost-of-living crisis

30 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube