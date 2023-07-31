Investigations on-going following two home burglaries in Derry

Detectives in Strand Road are investigating following two reports of burglaries at residential properties in the Branch Road area of Derry on Saturday evening last.

In a statement PSNI say that a report was made on Saturday evening between 6:30-7pm.

Entry had been gained to the first home and a number of items and a sum of cash were taken.

A second report was made, also in the Branch Road area, of entry being gained to a home however at this time it is believed nothing has been stolen.

Police say they are keen to speak to a man who may have been in the vicinity at this time.

He is described as being aged in his 30s, approximately 5′ 7″ to 5′ 10″ tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a chequered flat cap, a sports-style top and dark-coloured shorts with three stripes down the side.

They are also appealing to anyone who believes they have CCTV or other video footage or relevant information to contact police on 101.