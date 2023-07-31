Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we hear of farmers concerns over how proposed road developments could affect their holdings and later Deputy Marc McSharry questions why the government, in his view, is not showing the same urgency to provide accommodation for Irish people as it is Ukrainians. Later Oisin looks back at Sunday’s All Ireland final and discusses Ireland’s last game at the World Cup:

A local haulier warns of the reintroduction of a charge for crossing in to northern Ireland for HGVs, a Cork Councillor reacts to a cashless policy for the ploughing championships and we hear the impact ‘phubbing’ is having on relationships:

Brendan Devenney previews the DLDebate, there are concerns over campervan parking in Donegal Town and we hear how your favorite beauty products could be made using child labour: