Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we hear of farmers concerns over how proposed road developments could affect their holdings and later Deputy Marc McSharry questions why the government, in his view, is not showing the same urgency to provide accommodation for Irish people as it is Ukrainians. Later Oisin looks back at Sunday’s All Ireland final and discusses Ireland’s last game at the World Cup:

A local haulier warns of the reintroduction of a charge for crossing in to northern Ireland for HGVs, a Cork Councillor reacts to a cashless policy for the ploughing championships and we hear the impact ‘phubbing’ is having on relationships:

Brendan Devenney previews the DLDebate, there are concerns over campervan parking in Donegal Town and we hear how your favorite beauty products could be made using child labour:

Top Stories

fire safety
News, Top Stories

Fire safety appeal issued regarding charging tech devices

31 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

31 July 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heavy Goods Vehicle Levy to be re-instated tomorrow

31 July 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

