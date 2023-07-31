Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Swilly Seals take medals and Pb’s at National Championships

There was National Championship success for Swillly Seal members at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Cillian Murphy was crowned champion in the under 17 age group, picking up a gold medal in the 100m Breaststroke. Murphy who set numerous personal best times over a number distances and disciplines would also take bronze in the 200m Breaststroke.

Molly Nulty would win bronze in the 50 freestyle while she would also set new pb’s and make A Finals in freestyle and backstroke events.

Aisling Nulty, Oran Mulligan, Orlagh Faul, Christopher O Donnell, Michael Moore and Isabel Du Plessis would also set ne pb’s over the course of the championships.

