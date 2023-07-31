Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Beltany Road in Omagh.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road as extreme traffic delays are ongoing.

It’s reported tailbacks are blocked as far as Newtownstewart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire safety
News, Top Stories

Fire safety appeal issued regarding charging tech devices

31 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

31 July 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heavy Goods Vehicle Levy to be re-instated tomorrow

31 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

fire safety
News, Top Stories

Fire safety appeal issued regarding charging tech devices

31 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

31 July 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heavy Goods Vehicle Levy to be re-instated tomorrow

31 July 2023
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Letterkenny this week

31 July 2023
finn valley centre
News, Top Stories

Twin Town parents warned of alleged attempt to lure children

31 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube