Three-vehicle collision on A5 leads to tailbacks

Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Beltany Road in Omagh.
Motorists are advised to avoid the road as extreme traffic delays are ongoing.
It’s reported tailbacks are blocked as far as Newtownstewart.
