Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

8,344 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies in 2022

Efforts to remove lead from Ireland’s drinking water supply network are far too slow – according to the EPA.

Three of Donegal’s water systems remain on the remedial action list, meaning they are among Ireland’s ‘at risk supplies’

The EPA’s latest report shows the quality of drinking water is extremely high, but almost half a million people are still being served by ‘at risk’ supplies.

These include 3,518 in the Glenties-Ardara area, 2,266 in Lettermacaward and 2,560 in Milford.

Meanwhile nationally 182,000 people were affected by boil water notices last year.

In Donegal, Rosses had an 8 day boil water notice for failure at the water treatment plant, while the people of Lettermacaward had a notice in effect for two months of last year.

A boil water notice was issued for the area again yesterday.

The Crownalaghey/Meenreagh area experienced a trihalomethane failure, meanwhile Milford met compliance in the area in line with the direction given within a three month deadline.

The report in full can be read here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

epa 2022 water qual
News, Top Stories

8,344 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies in 2022

1 August 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raising minimum wage would lead to rise in cost of groceries

1 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two girls die in collision on way to prom in Co. Monaghan

1 August 2023
classrooms
News, Audio, Top Stories

75% of schools failed to receive job post applications

1 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

epa 2022 water qual
News, Top Stories

8,344 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies in 2022

1 August 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raising minimum wage would lead to rise in cost of groceries

1 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two girls die in collision on way to prom in Co. Monaghan

1 August 2023
classrooms
News, Audio, Top Stories

75% of schools failed to receive job post applications

1 August 2023
Mica House 2
News, Top Stories

MAG writing to Donegal’s TDs asking if they believe the new DCB scheme will work

1 August 2023
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Youth groups urged to apply for PEACEPLUS funding

1 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube