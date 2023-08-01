8,344 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies in 2022

Efforts to remove lead from Ireland’s drinking water supply network are far too slow – according to the EPA.

Three of Donegal’s water systems remain on the remedial action list, meaning they are among Ireland’s ‘at risk supplies’

The EPA’s latest report shows the quality of drinking water is extremely high, but almost half a million people are still being served by ‘at risk’ supplies.

These include 3,518 in the Glenties-Ardara area, 2,266 in Lettermacaward and 2,560 in Milford.

Meanwhile nationally 182,000 people were affected by boil water notices last year.

In Donegal, Rosses had an 8 day boil water notice for failure at the water treatment plant, while the people of Lettermacaward had a notice in effect for two months of last year.

A boil water notice was issued for the area again yesterday.

The Crownalaghey/Meenreagh area experienced a trihalomethane failure, meanwhile Milford met compliance in the area in line with the direction given within a three month deadline.

