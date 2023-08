Gardaí are making a further appeal following a serious assault on man in Ardara on Saturday night last.

It happened on Main Street around 10 o’clock.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who has camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were on the N56 in Ardara to make it available to Gardaí.