A mother of an 8 week old baby says better communication is needed from Uisce Eireann.

It follows the issuing of a boil water notice for people connected to the Lettermacaward water system.

Kathleen said she found out about the notice from a third party on social media, and had she not have seen it, the contaminated water would have been used to make her baby’s bottles.

She spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show: