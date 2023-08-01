Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two girls die in collision on way to prom in Co. Monaghan

Two teenage girls aged 16 and 17 have died, after a road crash in Co. Monaghan, which happened while they were on their way to a school prom.

An 18 year old girl and a man in his 60’s who was driving the car are fighting for life in hospital, while an 18 year old boy is being treated for less serious injuries.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N54 in Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough Road just before 7 o’clock last night.

The event was cancelled after news of the tragedy emerged, and the local youth club in Clones remained opened until late last night to offer support to other students.

