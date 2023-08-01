Two men jailed today under Terrorism Act in Derry

Two men have today been sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court for offences committed under The Terrorism Act 2000.

The investigation centred on the painting of a masked snowman mural in the city last year.

22 year old Jordan Devine was sentenced to three months imprisonment for wearing clothing, or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

Meanwhile, William McDonnell, who is 37 was handed a four-month custodial sentence for the offence of wearing clothing, or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The charges brought against the two men were made by Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating a mural of a masked snowman appearing to press the button on a command wire with the accompanying words ‘they haven’t gone away ye know’ painted on the window of a premises on Chamberlain Street in the city last year.

Speaking after sentencing today, Detective Inspector Dane says the mural was incredibly distasteful, appearing just days after an attempt to murder a colleague in Strabane.