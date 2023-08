Residents and business are warned of repair works that may cause water supply disruptions.

Works are to take place until 3pm this afternoon impacting Portnablagh, Woodhill, Sessiagh, Sandhill and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile in South Donegal a burst watermain may cause outages in Killybegs, Bruckless and surrounding areas.

Those works are taking place until 7pm this evening.

It is advised that it may take up to three hours after the estimated for supplies to fully return.