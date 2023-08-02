Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

25% of secondary school parents had to borrow money to cover back to school costs

A quarter of secondary school parents say they’ve had to take out a loan or borrow from friends in order to meet back to school costs this year.

Research from Barnardos shows the average cost of sending a fourth class pupil to school is 320 euro, rising to 972 euro for a student entering secondary school.

The charity’s Back to School Survey of over a thousand parents has found half at primary level and two thirds at secondary level are worried about meeting the costs this year.

Barnardos’ CEO, Suzannne Connolly says the notion that education in Ireland is free is completely untrue:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired at house in Derry

2 August 2023
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Dungiven

2 August 2023
digital
News, Top Stories

RISE Community Fund grant now open to Donegal

2 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

All angles must be covered for Donegal housing – Cllr. Albert Doherty

2 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired at house in Derry

2 August 2023
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Dungiven

2 August 2023
digital
News, Top Stories

RISE Community Fund grant now open to Donegal

2 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

All angles must be covered for Donegal housing – Cllr. Albert Doherty

2 August 2023
donald-trump
News, Top Stories

Trump indicted by US Department of Justice

2 August 2023
school back to school education
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of secondary school parents had to borrow money to cover back to school costs

2 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube