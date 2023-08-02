Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All angles must be covered for Donegal housing – Cllr. Albert Doherty

An Inishowen councillor has questioned if Donegal County Council has taken all measures to break what he has described a housing logjam in Donegal.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says a cohesive and comprehensive housing remediation programme is needed for council housing stock affected by defective concrete blocks.

While it was confirmed a pilot social housing remediation will be approved in respect of 60 vacant social homes, Cllr. Doherty says this isn’t enough.

He further questioned if Donegal County Council placed a bid to be apart of the Department of Housing’s plan for 1800 rapid build homes, it was revealed they had not:

