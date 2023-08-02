Ballyshannon Community Hospital to host tours this weekend

Two preview days are being hosted this weekend at Ballyshannon Community Hospital which is due to open in the autumn.

A wide array of services will be on offer for older people.

The public will be able to view the €31.76 million facility this Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 2pm via the new main entrance off the Knader Road.

The hospital has 52 long stay beds, 20 short stay beds providing, convalescence, rehabilitation, respite and palliative care beds, 8 Dementia specific assessment beds and a Day Hospital Service.

It is set to cater to older people in South Donegal, North Leitrim and North Sligo and provide a range of services including GP, Pharmacy, Dietician, Podiatry and Tissue Viability Nurse Specialists.

As well as this a hairdressing facility, dry cleaning and transportation will be made available to residents and patients in a bid to support physical and social wellbeing.

The HSE will also have a stand on the day to provide information about upcoming jobs within.