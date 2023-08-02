Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Boil Water Notice still in place for Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

A boil water notice remains in place for around 2,266 due to operational difficulties at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Eireann are reminding those in the affected areas to continue to boil their water before drinking it.

They say works are ongoing to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible.

Read statement in full:

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Donegal County Council, wish to remind customers on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 31 July remains in place. This Boil Water Notice is in place to protect the health of approximately 2,266 customers due to operational difficulties at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

The areas affected include Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery, Inisfree Upper Island and Falmore areas.

Experts from Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council are working hard to have the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Paul Kilcoyne, Uisce Éireann, regrets the inconvenience to customers: “Operational difficulties arose at the Lettermacaward Treatment Plant last weekend due to a mechanical failure at the plant and increased water demand. Water production at the treatment plant is returning to normal, however we are continuing to work in all areas of the network and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Anyone who has concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kiea Mccann
News, Top Stories

Funeral arrangements announced for teenager who died in Monaghan collision

2 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Letterkenny

2 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 156 – Terence Boyle

2 August 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice still in place for Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

2 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

kiea Mccann
News, Top Stories

Funeral arrangements announced for teenager who died in Monaghan collision

2 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Letterkenny

2 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 156 – Terence Boyle

2 August 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice still in place for Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

2 August 2023
psni do not cross
News

Security alert in Dungiven ended

2 August 2023
for sale
News, Top Stories

Hopes rise as cinema may be on the cards for Donegal Town again

2 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube