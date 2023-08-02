Boil Water Notice still in place for Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

A boil water notice remains in place for around 2,266 due to operational difficulties at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Eireann are reminding those in the affected areas to continue to boil their water before drinking it.

They say works are ongoing to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible.

Read statement in full:

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Donegal County Council, wish to remind customers on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 31 July remains in place. This Boil Water Notice is in place to protect the health of approximately 2,266 customers due to operational difficulties at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

The areas affected include Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery, Inisfree Upper Island and Falmore areas.

Experts from Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council are working hard to have the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Paul Kilcoyne, Uisce Éireann, regrets the inconvenience to customers: “Operational difficulties arose at the Lettermacaward Treatment Plant last weekend due to a mechanical failure at the plant and increased water demand. Water production at the treatment plant is returning to normal, however we are continuing to work in all areas of the network and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Anyone who has concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.