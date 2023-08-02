Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal LGFA seek expressions of interest for senior manager role

Maxi Curran stepped away following the defeat to Dublin

Donegal LGFA are on the search for a new senior manager and have officially opened expressions of interest from potential candidates.

Maxi Curran stepped down after five years in charge following the All Ireland defeat to Dublin at the quarter final stage.

The closing date for applications is 5.00pm on Friday August 18th, 2023.

Expressions of interest and CV should be sent by email only to the Donegal LGFA County Secretary at secretary.donegal@lgfa.ie.

It also lies within the remit of Donegal LGFA to identify potential candidates for this role.

They are also seeking expressions of interest from potential candidates for the position of Team Manager for the County U16 Team.

The contact details and closing date  are the same as senior application.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai and emergency services at scene of fire in Meenanillar area

2 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate caravan fire in Derry

2 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Bleach thrown over man in Coleraine

2 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai and emergency services at scene of fire in Meenanillar area

2 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate caravan fire in Derry

2 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Bleach thrown over man in Coleraine

2 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 August 2023
news 020823
News, Top Stories

Funeral arrangements announced for teenager who died in Monaghan collision

2 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Letterkenny

2 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube