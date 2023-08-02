Donegal LGFA seek expressions of interest for senior manager role

Donegal LGFA are on the search for a new senior manager and have officially opened expressions of interest from potential candidates.

Maxi Curran stepped down after five years in charge following the All Ireland defeat to Dublin at the quarter final stage.

The closing date for applications is 5.00pm on Friday August 18th, 2023.

Expressions of interest and CV should be sent by email only to the Donegal LGFA County Secretary at secretary.donegal@lgfa.ie.

It also lies within the remit of Donegal LGFA to identify potential candidates for this role.

They are also seeking expressions of interest from potential candidates for the position of Team Manager for the County U16 Team.

The contact details and closing date are the same as senior application.