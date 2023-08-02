Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Glenveagh accreditation should boost visitor numbers from Donegal – McClafferty

The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District says improvements at Glenveagh Castle should lead to an increase in the number of visitors from within the county, as well as visitors from outside.

Glenveagh has been awarded interim accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme, and as part of that process, it will be launching new touch screen kiosks as part of Heritage Week later this month.

Four historic visitors books and three historic games books have been digitised and can now be viewed, offering what the OPW says is a fascinating insight into Glenveagh’s hunting traditions which made it a mecca for the rich and famous from the late 1800’s to the 1980’s.

Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty hopes this will entice more Donegal people to visit and spend time in the west of the county……..

