Higgins says Derry can win in Finland


Derry City are one game away from reaching the third round of a European competition for just the second time in the clubs history.

The Candystrips are in Finland for the second leg of their Europa Conference league qualifier against KuPS, with Derry 2-1  up from the first game.

The prize on offer from progressing to the next stage will see the winners receive a €300,000 boost.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they are going out to win the second game on the road:

If the win is to come on Thursday evening, the Derry boss knows they will have to be solid at the back:

 
KuPS v Derry City kick’s off 5pm Irish time Thursday.

