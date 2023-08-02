McEntee to continue at Sligo but will Durcan and McFadden stay

Tony McEntee is set to continue as manager of the Sligo senior footballers for a fourth year in 2024 but it remains to be seen if the Donegal members of his backroom team will stay on to.

The Armagh native has been handed a one-year extension by the county board and will be joined again by assistant manager Joe Keane.

Donegal All Ireland winners Paul Durcan and Colm McFadden were part of the coaching staffing this year which seen Sligo win Division Four in the league and also reached the Connacht final.

The Sligo Champion are reporting, the rest of the management team will continue and they will be watching club championship games over the next two months.