Over €40,000 announced for cross border arts initiatives in Derry and Tyrone

A number of initiatives in Derry and Tyrone have received from Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin under the Co-operation with Northern Ireland Scheme Grant Scheme.

Just over €187,000 has been announced to support cultural projects with significant cross-border elements.

Minister Martin says the grants are intended to support mall self-contained projects which seek to enhance, celebrate or commemorate the art, culture and heritage of the Island of Ireland on a North/South basis.

In Tyrone, just over €7,300 goes to Bardic Educational Arts and Media in Dungannon and Clogher Historic Society in Monaghan for a building bridges project, while €10,000 goes to the Dun Uladh Arts Centre in Omagh for five cross border performances under the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Summer Seisiun series.

In Derry, almost €15,000 goes to Echo Echo Dance Company for its cross border Tradition and Beyond Festival, while the Northern Lights Project receives €10,000 for the Electric Circus, a series of three concerts in Derry, Letterkenny, and Sligo, with music by Irish artists that combining Irish traditional music and contemporary classical music.

*********************************************************************

Release in full –

Minister Martin approves funding of over €187k for

Co-operation with Northern Ireland Scheme 2023

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin has today announced a series of grants under the Co-operation with Northern Ireland Scheme. Minister Martin has approved allocations amounting to €187,015 to support cultural projects with significant cross-border elements.

Small self-contained projects funded under the scheme seek to enhance, celebrate or commemorate the artistic, cultural, musical, film or heritage of the Island of Ireland on a North/South basis.

Applications were invited for projects that helped to promote:

Co-operation and joint initiatives between organisations and institutions on a North/South basis;

Cultural tourism on a North/South basis;

The provision of cultural outreach programmes on a North/South basis.

Sixteen projects were successful and will receive funding up to a maximum of €15,000. These projects range from festivals, dance performances and video projects and will involve bodies on both sides of the border co-operating in a cultural context and include Caoineadh Dúlra / Mourning Nature, a programme of artistic and outreach events by Cavan County Council, Peace Heroines Phase 2, an arts and educational programme by Herstory Education Trust and an Artists’ cross border development programme by Photo Museum Ireland.

Speaking today Minister Martin said:

“I am pleased to announce the allocations under the Co-operation with Northern Ireland Funding Scheme for 2023.

This Scheme brings an exchange of ideas and a joint experience that can only serve to further celebrate our culture as an island with a global reach.

We have a wonderful tapestry of art, music, film and heritage throughout the island of Ireland.

The Cooperation with Northern Ireland Scheme is an important opportunity to recognise that culture has no borders and to celebrate this across the whole island of Ireland.”

2023 Allocations Breakdown