Applications are now open to small businesses, farms, community groups and social enterprises in Donegal for grants of up to €1000 from the RISE Community Fund supported by the NBI and Granahan McCourt.

The awarding of up to five grants to successful applicants across the county this month, is in a bid to empower people’s plans to develop digital strategies.

The grant is set to close on August 31st, with the successful candidates to be notified in early September.