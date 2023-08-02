Senior investigating officer appointed for Monaghan collision

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to examine the circumstances of the road crash in Monaghan on Monday night, in which two teenage girls were killed.

17-year-old Kiea McCann and 16-year-old Dlava Mohamed were on their way to the school debs of Largy College, when the car they were being driven in crashed on the N54 in Legnakelly.

The driver, a man in his 60s, remains in a critical condition. An 18-year-old girl is critical but stable, while an 18-year-old boy is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Superintendent Patrick O’Connell from Monaghan Garda Station says they need to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash: