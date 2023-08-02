Shots fired at house in Derry

Investigations are underway in Derry after what police have described as a ‘brazen and reckless attack’ during which shots were fired at a house last night.

Two masked men were scene fleeing Rosskeen Park after gun shots were heard in the area at around 10:40pm.

Damage was caused to the front door and inner door of a property. However, there are no reports of any injuries.

Police say they are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has camera footage which could assist in investigations to contact them.