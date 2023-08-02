Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Victims of sexual violence need reassurance, not questions – Marina Porter

 

Two thirds of people aged 18-24 have told a friend of their experience of sexual violence as an adult, opposed to only 13% who turned to a family member first.

It also seen that a more than a third of women felt too ashamed or embarrassed to disclose their experience and decided to keep it a secret.

Marina Porter, Manager of the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre, says victim blaming is what leads to these feelings.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show, she said it’s important that victims are reassured:

