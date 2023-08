Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 156/1 double at the Galway Races today.

His first win came at 3:55pm on the 12/1 Miramis for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien, he then followed that up with a victory on 11/1 shot Granvillie Street for trainer Ciaran Murphy.

Today’s success brings Dylan’s run of victories to 33 for the season in Ireland.