Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

There is a warrant out for the arrest of former Sinn Féin official after he failed to appear in Derry Magistrates Court for child sex charges.

41 year old Micheal Gerard McMonagle, of Limewood Street, Derry, is facing three charges.

Allison Morris reports in the Irish Times that McMonagle is accused of attempting to communicate with a person under the 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempting to cause a person under the age of 16 to look at an image of sexual activity, and attempting to incite a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

He failed to turn up to court yesterday morning because of a flat tyre, around half a mile away.

While he said he would be there soon, his defence solicitor could not make contact with him.

District judge Barney McElholm said the former adviser at Stormont could have walked, and said he has his head ‘deeply in the sand’.

A warrant for his arrest was then applied for to be issued.

