The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative Project has been shortlisted for a prestigious planning award.

The Irish Planning Institute has shortlisted 39 entries for this year’s all island Irish Planning Awards ceremony, which is returning next month for the first time since 2020.

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted in the Urban Regeneration and Heritage category for the Ballyshannon project.

It’s up against initiatives from Portarlington, Tipperary, Cork and Dublin.