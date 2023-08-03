Catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month

The opportunity will be made available for those who did not receive the HPV vaccine.

The free programme is aimed to those over the age of 16 and were previously eligible.

It runs until the last month of this year.

Two clinics will be run in Letterkenny this month at the immunisation Department on St Conal’s Campus.

The first on August 8th and the second on August 22nd, both running from 9.30am to 4.15pm.

Dr. Ida Nic Dhonncha says the catch-up programme has been named in honour of Laura Brennan a young woman who lost her battle to cervical cancer: