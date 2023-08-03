Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month

The opportunity will be made available for those who did not receive the HPV vaccine.

The free programme is aimed to those over the age of 16 and were previously eligible.

It runs until the last month of this year.

Two clinics will be run in Letterkenny this month at the immunisation Department on St Conal’s Campus.

The first on August 8th and the second on August 22nd, both running from 9.30am to 4.15pm.

Dr. Ida Nic Dhonncha says the catch-up programme has been named in honour of Laura Brennan a young woman who lost her battle to cervical cancer:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 August 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on four care home inspections in Donegal

3 August 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rising prices for energy in Ireland are ‘scandalous’ – Deputy Doherty

3 August 2023
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month

3 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 August 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on four care home inspections in Donegal

3 August 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rising prices for energy in Ireland are ‘scandalous’ – Deputy Doherty

3 August 2023
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month

3 August 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

3 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Round Zero CAO offers out today

3 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube