DCSDC hoping to meet statutory agencies later this month to discuss Castlederg flooding

Derry City and Strabane District Council is hoping to have meetings this month with statutory agencies to discuss flooding in Castlederg.

On the same night that Raphoe and Castlefinn in Donegal was hit by severe floods, Castlederg was also affected, and at a meeting of council last week, Derg area Councillor Ruari McHugh asked that a meeting be arranged as quickly as possible.

This week he’s been told it’s hoped discussions can take place before the end of August, but no date has been set.

Cllr McHugh says some of these areas are already susceptible to flooding, and it’s feared the situation may worsen……..