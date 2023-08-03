Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

DCSDC hoping to meet statutory agencies later this month to discuss Castlederg flooding

Derry City and Strabane District Council is hoping to have meetings this month with statutory agencies to discuss flooding in Castlederg.

On the same night that Raphoe and Castlefinn in Donegal was hit by severe floods, Castlederg was also affected, and at a meeting of council last week, Derg area Councillor Ruari McHugh asked that a meeting be arranged as quickly as possible.

This week he’s been told it’s hoped discussions can take place before the end of August, but no date has been set.

Cllr McHugh says some of these areas are already susceptible to flooding, and it’s feared the situation may worsen……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

3 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Round Zero CAO offers out today

3 August 2023
drew harris
News, Top Stories

Drew Harris to meet GRA following announcement of no confidence vote

3 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girls who died in Monaghan crash laid to rest today

3 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

3 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Round Zero CAO offers out today

3 August 2023
drew harris
News, Top Stories

Drew Harris to meet GRA following announcement of no confidence vote

3 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girls who died in Monaghan crash laid to rest today

3 August 2023
saolta
News, Top Stories

Saolta urge people to stay safe over the August Bank Holiday weekend

3 August 2023
Flood Sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCSDC hoping to meet statutory agencies later this month to discuss Castlederg flooding

3 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube