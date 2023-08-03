Derry City advance in Europe on aggregate

Derry City are into the semi finals of the Europa Conference League Qualifiers and will face FC Tobol after defeating KuPS 5-4 on aggregate.

In the second leg in Finland it ended KuPS 3 Derry City 3.

The Candystripes went ahead first on 13 minutes through forward Cian Kavanagh, KuPS then hit back with a goal on the 24 minute and just before the end of the first half making it 2-1 to the home side heading into half time.

In the second half midfielder Sadou Diallo struck on the 55 minute and shortly after on the 58th KuPS equalised, Michael Duffy got the decisive goal on the 69th minute to make it 3-3 and that was enough for Derry city to go through on aggregate 5-4.