Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal driver all set to start Rally Finland – the ‘Grand Prix of Rallying’

Frosses driver Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan are in action today as Rally Finland gets underway.

Kelly, the reigning Junior British Rally Champion, is contesting the event behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally 2. This drive is part of his prize for winning the junior title.

Looking forward to the event, Kelly posted the following message on facebook: “Time to get this rollercoaster underway. We have shakedown soon, followed by ss1 this evening. No pressure, just enjoy this amazing rally and learn as much as we can!”

Rally Finland is dubbed the ‘Grand Prix of Rallying’ and is famous for its blind crests and big jumps on gravel surfaces.

It attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators each year and is one of the biggest sporting events in Scandinavia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

3 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Round Zero CAO offers out today

3 August 2023
drew harris
News, Top Stories

Drew Harris to meet GRA following announcement of no confidence vote

3 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girls who died in Monaghan crash laid to rest today

3 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Arrest warrant for former Sinn Féin official from Derry

3 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Round Zero CAO offers out today

3 August 2023
drew harris
News, Top Stories

Drew Harris to meet GRA following announcement of no confidence vote

3 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girls who died in Monaghan crash laid to rest today

3 August 2023
saolta
News, Top Stories

Saolta urge people to stay safe over the August Bank Holiday weekend

3 August 2023
Flood Sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCSDC hoping to meet statutory agencies later this month to discuss Castlederg flooding

3 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube