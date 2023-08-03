Donegal driver all set to start Rally Finland – the ‘Grand Prix of Rallying’

Frosses driver Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan are in action today as Rally Finland gets underway.

Kelly, the reigning Junior British Rally Champion, is contesting the event behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally 2. This drive is part of his prize for winning the junior title.

Looking forward to the event, Kelly posted the following message on facebook: “Time to get this rollercoaster underway. We have shakedown soon, followed by ss1 this evening. No pressure, just enjoy this amazing rally and learn as much as we can!”

Rally Finland is dubbed the ‘Grand Prix of Rallying’ and is famous for its blind crests and big jumps on gravel surfaces.

It attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators each year and is one of the biggest sporting events in Scandinavia.