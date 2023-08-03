Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GRA pressing ahead with no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris ballot

The Garda Representative Association has confirmed it’s to press ahead with a no confidence ballot in the Garda Commissioner.

The GRA and Commissioner Drew Harris’ team met this morning for talks on his intention to revert to the pre-covid roster in November.

The association says while certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were discussed, it’s disappointed the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved.

The GRA President is Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor..……..

