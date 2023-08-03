HIQA publishes reports on four care home inspections in Donegal

HIQA have published reports following unannounced inspections at four care facilities in Donegal.

Aras Ghoath Dobhair was found to have nine non-compliances, while St. Eunan’s Nursing Home in Letterkenny had four.

Meanwhile, Habour Lights Nursing Home in Killybegs and Ramelton Community Hospital had none.

Aras Ghoath Dobhair had 40 residents when the inspection was carried out in April, with non-compliances recorded in the areas of staffing, training and development, records, government and management, healthcare, managing challenging behaviour, protection, residents’ rights and fire safety.

The full report on Aras Ghaoth Dobhair can be read HERE

St Eunan’s Nursing Home in Letterkenny had 23 residents when it was inspected in March. Non compliances were noted in the areas of government and management, premises, fire precautions and residents’ rights.

The full report on St Eunan’s can be read HERE

In both cases, management responses have been attached outlining what steps are being taken to address the issues identified.

Two centres had no recorded non compliances. They are Harbour Lights Nursing Home in Killybegs, which had 45 residents when it was inspected in February, and Ramelton Community Hospital, which had 23 residents when it was inspected in April.

HARBOUR LIGHTS

The full Harbour Lights report can be read HERE

MELTON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

The full Ramelton Community Hospital report can be read HERE