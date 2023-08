Michael Duff goal on the 69th minute was enough for Derry City to advance in the Europe Conference League Qualifiers on aggregate.

The match ended KuPS 3 Derry City 3 but over the two legs it finished 4-5 to The Candystripes.

Next up for the Brandywell side is Kazakh side FC Tobel who previously knocked out FC Basel.

After the match Kevin McLaughlin spoke to goal scorer Michael Duffy and he said it was a “Memorable night for the club”…