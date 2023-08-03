Surveillance and planning key to tackling future pandemics

Infection and disease surveillance, immunisation and advance preparedness planning will be critical to mitigate any future pandemic.

That’s a warning from the Government, which has published its National Risk Assessment, setting out 25 potential economic, geopolitical, social, environmental, and technological risks facing the country.

The British Government also released its own report today, saying there’s a 1-in-4 chance of another pandemic, and that it would be “catastrophic” to the country.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCD, Dr. Jack Lambert, says we should all stay alert………….