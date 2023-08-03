Teenage girls who died in Monaghan crash laid to rest today

The teenage girls killed on their way to a prom in Co. Monaghan on Monday night will be laid to rest today.

Dlava Mohammed’s funeral takes place at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin this morning. Requiem mass for her best friend Kiea McCann will be held in Clones.

Classmates from Largy College will form a guard of honour at both funeral services today.

This morning buses will transport mourners to Dublin for the funeral service of 16 year old Dlava Mohamma.

Her funeral courtege leaves the Diamond in Clones this morning . She’ll be laid to rest at Newcastle Muslim Cemetery after a service at Clonskeagh Mosque.

This afternoon her best friend 17 year old Kiea McCann will be buried after funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Clones town.

Dlava’s 18 year old sister was also in the car which crashed on the way to the debs ball on Monday, she is in a critical but stable condition at Beaumont Hospital.

The 60 year old driver remains critical at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Books of condolence will be opened for Kiea and Dlava at Largy College which they attended tomorrow.