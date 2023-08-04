Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Central Bank and government warned of mortgage ‘arrears crisis’

The Central Bank and government have been warned of a mortgage ‘arrears crisis’.

It comes as the price of a new home in Ireland has increased by €28,000 year-on-year.

The Irish Independent reports borrowers whose loans are owned by vulture funds and serviced by pepper, will face a 0.75 percentage point rise on repayments.

According to the central bank, 32,000 people have faced financial difficulty as a result.

The latest increase means some borrowers will now have to pay between 8.5 and 10%

The paper also reports the price of a home is up €28,000 in quarter two of the year compared to the same period last year.

According to Geowax, the median price for a home now is €318,000.

Top Stories

Mortgage
News, Top Stories

Central Bank and government warned of mortgage ‘arrears crisis’

4 August 2023
skin cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Skin cancer diagnoses to rise to 26,000 a year by 2040 – Irish Cancer Society

4 August 2023
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Top Stories, Audio, News

Almost 50,000 personal loans taken out in Q1 of 2023

4 August 2023
cemetery
News, Audio, Top Stories

More urgency needed in attempts to secure a civic cemetery site – Brogan

4 August 2023
