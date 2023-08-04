Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective concrete block are destroying communities in Donegal – Prof. Dunlop

Professor Paul Dunlop took to Twitter tell of how defective concrete blocks are destroying communities.

The post has currently been seen by 2.7 million people.

The Research Director for Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University, said online he never could have imagined that he and his neighbours would be demolishing their homes when he first bought it 17 years ago.

Speaking to Highland Radio news, Prof. Dunlop says the upheaval of families from one town to the next in a bid to find a home to rent will have numerous consequences:

