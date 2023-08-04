Uisce Eireann confirms incident at Letterkenny Water Treatment Plant

Uisce Éireann has confirmed there was an incident last week at the Letterkenny Goldrum Water Treatment Plant, but says at no time was treatment process compromised.

They say following the incident, the nature of which has not been disclosed, operations, health and safety, and compliance experts immediately engaged with Donegal County Council to resolve the issue on site.

They say routine operations at the plant have now resumed, and the water supplied by the plant out Termon remains safe to drink.