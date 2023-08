Glenswilly are All-County League Division 2 champions after defeating Naomh Columba 1-14 to 0-9 at Davy Brennan Memorial Park in Glenties.

At half time the sides were level 5 points a piece but the Glen men pulled away early in the second half to win the tie.

After the match Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News spoke with Glenswilly manager Pauric Bonner and he said it’s “always great to get silverware”…